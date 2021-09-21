Quad Cities pediatricians react to Pfizer saying their COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 5-11

Pediatricians in the Quad Cities say they are happy to hear the results of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial on children ages 5 to 11 showed efficacy, but not all of them are sure if they will be recommending the vaccine to parents yet or not.

Dr. Nafees Khan from Franklin Pediatrics in Moline says he will be recommending the vaccine to parents when it gets approved, but Dr. Elise Bream from Genesis Health says she won’t be recommending the vaccine to anyone until more data about the vaccine’s side effects and strengths becomes available.

Pfizer said Monday morning in a statement that their COVID-19 vaccine is “safe” for children ages 5 to 11 after running a trial involving over 2,000 children in that age group.

The company says the children in the trial generated plenty of antibodies against the virus and experienced side effects similar to people ages 16 to 25 who received the vaccine.

The children in the trial were given two doses 21 days apart, and the doses were 10 micrograms, a much lesser amount than the typical 30-microgram dose given to individuals ages 12 and older.