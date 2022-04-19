Quad Cities Pride in Memory (PIM), in collaboration with Augustana College, the Putnam Museum and Fourth Wall Films, QC Pride, Inc., Quad Cities Affirming Diversity and Mary’s On Second and others, is a new non-profit group.

Its mission is to document and preserve the local LGBTQ+ history of the Quad Cities area and to provide educational opportunities for the public.PIM plans a multi-media documentation of local LGBTQ+ history, a news release says. This will include a documentary film, public radio podcasts made available on-line, a published booklet, a traveling exhibit and educational materials. We are already collecting oral histories and historical materials.

The public is invited to its “coming out” party. Friends are invited to dress in retro-rainbow (optional) and, if applicable, to bring LGBTQ+ memorabilia to share and/or to donate to the Putnam Museum. Artifacts sought are those from the 1990s or earlier.

There is a suggested $10 donation for this fundraiser that includes free pizza. Other features will include special drinks for sale, pledges, donated artworks for an auction, as well as a historic photo opportunity.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mary’s On Second, 832 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

QCPIM maintains every life has a story to tell. “It is important to capture these stories of struggle and triumph during the early periods of development of the LGBTQ+ community in the greater Quad Cities area,” the release says.

For more information, contact the Rev. Rich Hendricks, 563-940-9630; Kathy Bowman, 563-508-8078; or Mike Hetrick, 309-798-7700.