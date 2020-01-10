Quad Cities Public Works gets ready for Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the Quad Cities this weekend. A light rain is expected to turn into ice and then snow will follow.

Public Works will have their hands full, but they are prepared and have a plan in place. Once the rain stops falling they will treat the roads. This storm could be one of the worst of the year because the ice is coming first and the snow will fall on top of it making the roads very slippery.

Public Works wants anyone on the roads to drive slowly and be careful because they will be slick. They have also advised that if you don’t have to be out, then you should stay in.