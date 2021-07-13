Quad Cities ranked third cheapest place to live in the nation

U.S. News and World Report analyzed 150 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life, the job market, the value of living there and people’s desire to live there.

In the end, the Quad Cities made the top three in one of the three major categories: Cheapest Places to Live.

“With downtowns clustered along the same riverfront and collaborations across business, service and the arts, the area offers many of the amenities you’d expect from one larger city,” the rankings celebrated, along with “a bustling brewery scene, casinos and river cruises.”

The area landed at 86th in the “Best Places to Live” rankings and 129th in “Best Places to Retire.”

Like the old song says, “Quad Cities, USA, looking better every day.” Sounds like the QC is a place you want to be.

Now let’s go fly with the eagles. As we do.