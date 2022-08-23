UnityPoint Health – Trinity and Encompass Health announce the opening of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute, a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 653 52nd Avenue in Moline.

The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating injuries and illnesses, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life.

A staff of highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians will provide care. All patient rooms are private, and the hospital features a large therapy gym with advanced rehabilitation technologies, an activities of daily living suite and an on-site dialysis suite.

“We are excited to open this hospital in Moline as a joint venture between Encompass Health, a national leader in post-acute healthcare services, and UnityPoint Health, an industry leader in the Midwest,” said Tammy Pauwels, CEO of Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute.

“As the region’s only freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital, we will provide essential services to help patients regain function and independence as they recover from major injuries and illnesses. Both UnityPoint Health and Encompass Health have a proven track record of quality, patient and family satisfaction and are united in our mission to providing compassionate care.”

The hospital is Encompass Health’s 152nd inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its fourth location in Illinois. Encompass Health is the largest owner and operator of rehabilitation hospitals in the United States.

With 152 hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, the company provides high-quality, compassionate rehabilitative care for patients recovering from major injuries or illnesses, using advanced technology and innovative treatments to maximize recovery.