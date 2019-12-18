Quad Cities residents rally for the impeachment of Donald Trump

There were 618 rally’s across the country tonight with people in support of the impeachment of Donald Trump. Democrats drew up two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Over 100 people showed up in Davenport asking Iowa Senator’s Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst to hold President Trump accountable for his actions which include abuse of power, obstruction of congress, bribery, and wire fraud.

Senator Grassley released a statement on his stance regarding the impeaching inquiry.

The House of Representatives will have a vote tomorrow to to move the impeachment hearings to the Senate. The vote is expected to pass through and head to the Senate.