Quad Cities rises up against sexual abuse at Waterfront Convention Center

Many people in the Quad Cities were in attendance for the Family Resources Annual Rising Up Against Sexual Abuse Luncheon at the Quad Cities Waterfront Convention Center earlier today in Bettendorf.

The event focuses on the importance of violence awareness and prevention and raises money for the cause.

This year, the luncheon featured keynote speaker Karli Johnson, a native of Illinois.

Johnson is a survivor of sexual assault, trauma and dating violence and has been a leader for violence prevention for almost a decade.

Local 4’s Alliyah Sims speaks more about the event and Johnson’s advocacy toward empowering children, teens and adults throughout the country.

Victims of sexual abuse may call the Family Resources 24-Hour Toll Free Crisis Line at 1-866-921-3354.

For more information on Family Resources’ survivor services, visit www.famres.org.