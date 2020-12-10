Quad Cities River Bandits moving up to Class High A as Royals affiliate

Minor League baseball in the Quad Cities got some good news on Wednesday. The Quad Cities River Bandits are not only staying but moving up to class High A. The team will also change affiliates from the Houston Astros to the Kansas City Royals.

Owner Dave Heller couldn’t be more excited about his partnership with the Royals. “it’s been really hard and to have the opportunity to become a Royals affiliate and to move up a letter in baseball and to know that we are not only saving professional affiliated baseball in the Quad Cities but enhancing it and doing it with the best possible affiliate I can imagine with the Kansas City Royals. It’s just so exciting” Heller stated.

Heller also called today one of the best days in Quad Cities baseball history and that he looks forward to seeing fans back in Modern Woodmen Park.