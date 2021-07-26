Quad Cities Senior Olympics helping senior citizens stay active and make new friends

It’s not Tokyo, but it is Olympics. The 2021 Quad Cities Senior Olympics began today, and gives people ages 50 and older a chance to stay active and meet new people.

The first day’s events consisted of beanbag toss and shuffle boarding, along with bullseye target shooting going on all week long at Davenport Guns for those who have signed up. Stores such as Hy-Vee and Whitey’s will be donating food to be provided for all those participating in the events this week.

The events will last all week long, concluding on Saturday with track and field events at Augustana College.