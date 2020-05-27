Quad Cities Senior Olympics postponed until October

The Quad Cities Senior Olympics are still planned to happen this year but they’ve got a new date.

They were set to take place next month but have been moved back to October due to coronavirus restrictions. Organizers say they need to still try to do the Senior Olympics this year, because it could endanger the financial future of the event.

“We’ve kinda run lean financially,” Paul Mullin, member of the Quad Cities Senior Olympics committee said. “So for us, we thought we could make it to October and then count on the entrant fees to keep us going.”

Mullin says they possibly will close their office in Rock Island for good to help stay afloat.