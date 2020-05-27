1  of  4
Breaking News
New cases in Illinois under 2,000 for second day in a row Vehicle crash in downtown Moline Iowa governor: Casinos, stadiums, speedways, amusement parks, pool halls, bowling alleys, music venues and more can reopen Monday Body found in Atkinson landfill has been identified
1  of  4
Live Updates
KLJB FOX 18 transmitter to remain shutdown today until afternoon Watch Local 4 News at 10 COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Quad Cities Senior Olympics postponed until October

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Quad Cities Senior Olympics are still planned to happen this year but they’ve got a new date.

They were set to take place next month but have been moved back to October due to coronavirus restrictions. Organizers say they need to still try to do the Senior Olympics this year, because it could endanger the financial future of the event.

“We’ve kinda run lean financially,” Paul Mullin, member of the Quad Cities Senior Olympics committee said. “So for us, we thought we could make it to October and then count on the entrant fees to keep us going.”

Mullin says they possibly will close their office in Rock Island for good to help stay afloat.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss