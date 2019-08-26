Quad Cities’ shelter celebrates National Dog Day

Paula Kindt’s dogs

National Dog Day gave people the opportunity to show their pooches some extra praise.

The holiday started in 2004 and happens every Aug. 26.

The Humane Society of Scott County was reflecting on the positive effects dogs have on people.

“They affect our well being in ways that we don’t necessarily think about on a daily basis, whether it’s physical health, you know getting out their walking with them,” said Ryan Wille, Humane Society of Scott County development manager. “Mental health, waiting for you at the door to make you smile, whether you’ve had a good or bad day.”

This holiday is also a reminder on why some think people should adopt and not shop.

“There’s so many local animals that need help and you know, truth be told, I think they have a different sense of being grateful, you know, because they’ve spent time here in the shelter and they know that everyone that walks by the door could be their new family,” Wille said.

If you are interested in adopting a dog, Wille recommends you speak with a staff member at the Humane Society to let them know what you’re looking for. Then, spend time with the animal to make sure it is the right fit.