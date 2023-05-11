Students from around the Quad Cities made their commitments to apprenticeships.

More than 70 high school students from area schools went to the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Wednesday.

It was part of a high school apprenticeship “signing day” event.

The students signed on to 16 employers to learn more about seven different fields of work.

“In today’s society, you can have a very successful career coming out of high school with some levels of certification and depending on what pathway you choose you can come right out of high school with a very successful career.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds also signed the Iowa Registered Apprenticeship Act, which provides annual funding to support the growth of new registered apprenticeship programs, particularly programs that feature high-demand occupations.