Quad-Cities Success Fair offers employment resources and education opportunities for veterans, transitioning soldiers, public

Job seekers can look forward to extra help in reaching their goals at the 5th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair.

Assisting veterans, transitioning soldiers and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities, IowaWORKS is hosting the fair December 14 at the Roglaski Center at St. Ambrose University. More than 80 employers will be on hand to discuss thousands of job opportunities in and beyond the Quad Cities. If unable to attend, the IowaWORKS center in Davenport can provide additional services for resumes and job searching.

IowaWORKS founded the Quad-Cities Success Fair five years ago to provide hiring resources for veterans and their spouses. Today, it has grown to be one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa. The event’s success has flourished through a partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois Department of Employment Security and St. Ambrose University.

The 5th Annual Quad-Cities Success Fair is Tuesday, December 14 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. in the Roglaski Center at St. Ambrose University, located at 2100 North Ripley Street, Davenport. For more information, click here or call (563) 445-3200, Option 2.