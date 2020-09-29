Quad Cities to launch a new weekly radio show beginning in October

The Quad Cities official destination management and marketing organization, DMMO, will launch a new weekly radio show called “QC Current,” starting on Oct. 3, 2020.

The new half-hour show aims to tell untold stories of the Quad Cities. QC Current will focus on local history, new innovations, and unexpected entrepreneurs. All topics involve information about the Quad Cities.

“Stories about real Quad Citizens and the positive impact they make every day on our regional destination was the reason for creating this show,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Building from within and improving our bragability factor in the QC is important to our future direction. Our values are set in people, partnerships, and personality and we are grateful for the team at iHeart Media for working with us to develop a platform to highlight tourism, our visitor economy, and its importance to the Quad Cities.”

QC Current will air on WOC 1420 AM on Saturdays at 10 a.m.

The show will be hosted by Hannah Grinder, Visit Quad Cities Digital Media Storyteller.

“The QC has some really unique stories to tell,” said Hannah Ginder, Visit Quad Cities Digital Media Storyteller. “I’m excited to sit down with our great lineup of guests to bring those stories to life. Whether you’re a long-time Quad Citizen, recent transplant, or visitor to the QC, you’ll learn something new.”

QC Current’s lineup of guests will include:

Dave Herrell – Visit Quad Cities

Ryan Burchett – Mississippi River Distilling Company

Leah Cafarelli & Dan Breidenstein – Living Lands and Waters

Tiphanie Cannon – Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie

QC Current will also be available to stream on the iHeart Media app and VisitQuadCities.com the week follow it’s air date.