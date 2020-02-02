Quad Cities Toy Show raises hundreds of dollars for QC Paws

The Quad Cities Toy Show held their second event. 24 vendors took up 60 tables that were all filled with nostalgia. There was a $1 entry fee per person with the money going to QC Paws. The first show raised over $200 dollars for Toys For Tots and this time it is expected to more than double that number.

Scott Anders, the co-host of the show said he got the idea when he would travel around to go to other shows around the state and realized there weren’t any in the Quad Cities area. He has a massive collection of Hot Wheels and other nostalgic items and was able to get in touch with other collectors in the area who also had interest.

The turnout was great with a line waiting around the building for the doors to open. The room was much larger than the first show and there was barley any room to maneuver around in. Plenty of toys were sold and a lot of money was raised.

The Toy Show has two more shows planned this year with one in April and the other in June.