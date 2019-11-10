Quad Cities Toy Show showcases nostalgia and raises money for Toys For Tots

Backyard Bowl in Milan hosted a toy show raising money for Toys For Tots.

A lot of nostalgia items were on display from collectors. One thing the collectors really enjoyed was listening to stories from customers about their childhood memories with certain action figures.

The toy show also presented collectors an opportunity to take a look at other toys from their childhoods that they may have forgotten about.

Plenty of parents brought their young kids with them to check out the vintage toys and were able to share memories of their childhood with them.