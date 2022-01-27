Quad Cities unemployment stays low, at 3.7% in December 2021

The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 14 Illinois metropolitan areas in December for the ninth consecutive month, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES).

Jobs were up in 13 metro areas and down in one. The Quad Cities metro area saw its jobless rate remain at 3.7 percent last month (as it was in November), way down from 6.1 percent in December 2020, adding 6,200 jobs over the year — to 182,000 total non-farm jobs in December.

In Illinois overall, the December 2021 unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, compared to 7.9% the year prior.

“We are pleased to see continued positive economic trends across Illinois,” Illinois Deputy Governor Andy Manar said in the state release. “The Pritzker administration and IDES are committed to sustaining this growth, and connecting employers and job seekers across all sectors of the state’s economy.”

The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Carbondale-Marion MSA (+5.9%, +3,300), the Kankakee MSA (+5.7%, +2,400), and the Rockford MSA (+4.8%, +6,600).

Jobs were down in the Bloomington MSA (-0.7%, -600). The industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure and Hospitality and Other Services (13 areas each); Government (12 areas); Wholesale Trade and Transportation, Warehousing and Public Utilities (11 areas each); Manufacturing, Professional and Business Services, and Education and Health Services (10 areas each).

The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metropolitan Division (-4.2 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-3.5 points to 5.7%) and the Springfield MSA (-3.4 points to 3.9%). The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in all 102 counties for the second straight month.