Just after 2:30 pm Wednesday the National Weather Service upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for the Quad Cities to a Winter Storm Warning.

The main reason? The storm’s projected path has taken a jog to the SE and that pulls the heavier snow band into parts of the Quad Cities.

The metro QC could easily see 4-6″ of snow with a few higher totals also possible in the warning area.

Making matters worse, winds will be gusting out of the North at about 30 miles per hour.