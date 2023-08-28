Nearly 20,000 veterans live in Rock Island and Scott Counties and thousands more reside in the surrounding areas. That’s why UnityPoint Health is sponsoring a two-day event that will give veterans easy access to Veterans Affairs and community services.

The Quad Cities Veterans Experience Action Center (QCVEAC) happens on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Iowa National Guard Davenport Armed Forces Readiness Center, 5300 W. Kimberly Road in Davenport. Vendors including UnityPoint Health; the Quad Cities Community Veterans Engagement Board (CVEB), U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs; state, county, and local organizations and the community will give veterans the expertise to resolve pending or new concerns. The event is open to veterans, transitioning military members, spouses and caregivers.

“As a presenting sponsor of the QCVEAC, UnityPoint Health is proud to continue a long-standing tradition and commitment to supporting those who have served,” says Sherri Behr DeVrieze, military program coordinator and CVEB co-chair. The event will help connect veterans with a wide range of services, including UnityPoint Health – Robert Young Center, Veteran Service Officers from Iowa and Illinois, I-Smile Silver-Scott County Health Department, employers and the QC Veterans Outreach Center. Impact Life will also be there for blood donations.

Available Veterans Affairs services include face-to-face consultations with Veterans Benefits Administration for claims and appeals assistance; National Cemetery Administration; Veterans Health Administration, including health care enrollment; women’s health and caregiver support; Community Based Outpatient Clinic; Community Resources and Referral Center; Quad City Vet Center and more. Veterans should bring their DD-214 form and documents related to new or current claims.

“Bringing these organizations and resources together in one location will help fill the needs or address concerns veterans may have. We thank all veterans for their service and sacrifice and hope this event will leave a positive impact on their lives,” says Dr. Burl Randolph, Jr., CVEB co-chair and a retired Army officer.

For more information about the QCVEAC, click here or visit their Facebook page.