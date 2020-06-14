Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center host food giveaway for veterans

In honor of Flag Day, a local organization gave food to veterans in need on Sunday.



The founder of the Quad City Veterans Outreach Center tell us they started giving out food early because people were already in line before 6 a.m.



The food giveaway was scheduled for 11 a.m. outside their facility.



Last month they gave out over 400 bags filled with food.



So many people that have stepped up our Knights of Columbus is here volunteering working today they also a lot of our veteran groups support us to help them so everybody that stepped up to the plate today has made today possible,” said Lola Vandewalle, Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center founder.



The next food drive will be held in 4-weeks.