Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center host food giveaway for veterans

Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center had their food giveaway on Sunday outside the facility.



This time they gave away nearly 400 bags full of groceries, it started 30 minutes early because of how many veterans showed up.



“Many of the cars have more than one veteran in them we have over 1500 members of the outreach center here we encourage every veteran to come and sign up and be a part of the center and we help them in anyway we can,” said Lola Vandewalle, Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center founder.



The next food drive will be held in 4-weeks.



You must be registered and have a center issued card to participate.