Quad Cities Virtual Covid-19K race will help first responders

A group of runners have found a way to help first responders they have created the Quad Cities Virtual Covid-19K race “Spread Love not Germs.”

Race director Joe Moreno said it’s a way people can stay safe while helping others.

“Three different distances a 5k, a quarter marathon and a 19k so when you register you can choose one of those distances and you’ll go out and do it on your own time, your own pace, your own course,” said Moreno.

All of the money raised will be going to first responders.

“Number one we’re providing gallons of hand sanitizers that are going to local police departments all the local police departments are going to get these gallons of hand sanitizers, number two we’re getting gift certificates for lunch for the front line hospital heroes,” said Moreno.

Registration is now open and will continue to be open until the end of April.

“Have a family event, you get a shirt, a medal, get a bib and it’s all staying here locally in the Quad Cities,” said Witty, assistant race director.

People from 11 different states are also participating in the virtual race.

“To have over 400, I guess our goal is to get 500.”

Organizers hope that more people will take part in the virtual race.