Quad Cities welcomes first baby of the decade

Ringing in the New Year with a new baby – the first one born in the Quad Cities in 2020.

“This kind of sums up my life, he’s gonna come out with a bang right?” said Sara Faulkner.

Levi was born to Sara Faulkner and Ricardo Millan just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at Genesis East in Davenport.

“He’s been trying to come out for a while now so he decided to make it New Years apparently,” Faulkner said.

The prize for this honor was a basket filled with shirts, diapers and a hat for Levi.

“Everything’s great.”

Mom said the seven pound eleven ounce baby is healthy and doing well.

“He’s just sleeping, he’s doing good at that,” she said.

Even with being born two weeks before his due date.

“He tried to come out early for a while and then he just kind of stopped so we kinda assumed that he would go over due just because he stopped trying to come out,” Faulkner said.

And by bringing their bundle of joy in to a whole new decade, Sara just has a few things she wants for her son

“Just keep him healthy and happy.”