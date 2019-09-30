Quad Cities Women Connect helping women strengthen leadership skills

Quad Cities Women Connect is an Iowa leadership organization for women that is continuing to expand here in the Quad Cities.

Tiffany O’Donnell, CEO of Quad Cities Women Connect, came by the Local 4 News Studio to talk about the impact they’ve already had in the area and upcoming events they’re putting on.

Their first workshop in the Quad Cities is being held on Thursday, October 17 in Davenport. You can purchase tickets here.

For a list of future events and other information you can visit their website.