Quad Citizens still dealing with derecho damage–Almost a month later

People are still dealing with damage from the August 10 derecho that tore across the Quad Cities.

“We still be hearing a little crackling, like a steady crackling down towards the house.”

That’s what Paul Dillworth says he hears every day as this tree rests on his house-

Where he lives and takes care of his older sister. He’s contacted the city of Rock Island and Mid-American Energy to untangle the live power line from the tree–but says he hasn’t gotten help from either.

“If they come kill that power, I’ll get up there and move the tree myself,” Dillworth said. “They need to kill that wire before I get up there.”

We reached out to Rock Island mayor Mike Thoms, who said since the coronavirus has lowered city revenue, so they’re avoiding overtime pay during clear up. Debris may not be fully cleared in the city, until early October. Emergencies have been taken care of, but in situations like this, Mayor Thoms said a tree on a power line would be a Mid-American issue and the home owner’s responsibilities, as long as the tree isn’t on city property.

Over in Silvis, Alissa Hixson says part of her yard is unsafe, with a large branch broken and looming overhead. She says her property manager and the city won’t return calls about getting it removed.

“I really wish they would just take care of it,” Hixson said. “I mean I would like to use that part of my yard. I would like it to be safe. I have an elderly dog, I have a young child, it would be nice to have a safe yard.”

And in Davenport, Mary Pikis says that she’s still waiting on the city, to clear up leftover debris from her yard.

“I called the city because I had some additional branches fall that I’ve chopped up,” Pikis said. “And they said they’ll get to it when they get to it. I understand it’s a big city, they’re very busy, but not as diligent as they were in the beginning.”