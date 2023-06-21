The Quad City Air Show returns for its 32nd year on June 24-25 and that means road closures and noise alerts for Davenport.

Scheduled practices throughout the week and the event this weekend will result in closing North Division Street/Buttermilk Road and Slopertown Road, as well as additional air traffic/noise over Davenport.

The practice schedule is as follows:

June 21, 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

June 22, 10:30 a.m. -12 p.m.

June 22, 3-4:30 p.m.

June 23, 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The show takes place on June 24-25 from 12-4:30 p.m. Due to the event, the Davenport Soccer Complex will be unavailable.

