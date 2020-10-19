Quad-City Alzheimer’s walk raises more than $77,000

More than 300 Quad-City area residents and their friends and families participated in this year’s Quad Cities Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 10.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the Quad-Cities, raising more than $77,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Team Senior Star – Elmore Place was the top fundraising team, raising more than $20,000. Team For Grandma’s Sake is the second place team, raising ore than $3,600, and Team Overlook Village is in third, raising more than $2,700.

Top walkers include Darlene Denekas, co-team captain of Senior Star – Elmore Place, who raised ore than $3,700; Kevin Kintz, who raised more than $2,300 in honor of his grandma, and Marcus Strohschein, co-team captain of Senior Star – Elmore Place, who raised almost $2,000.

This year’s fundraising goal is $172,000, and fundraising continues through the end of the year. Anyone can donate to a team or walker by visiting act.alz.org/QCWalk.

On walk day, an opening ceremony was held, with local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants’ smartphones, tablets and computers. A Promise Garden was planted in a “view only” format on walk day at the TaxSlayer Center to honor all those impacted by Alzheimer’s.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research.