Quad City Animal Welfare Center event postponements and cancellations

To maintain high standards of safety for their staff, volunteers, public, clients and the animals in their care — and to decrease the possibility of spreading COVID-19 — the Quad City Animal Welfare Center announced recent changes to its hours, services and upcoming events.

The following have been postponed, restructured and/or canceled:

QCAWC Walk-In Wellness Clinic:

The QCAWC Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will be closed through the end of March.

Fundraising and volunteer events:

Saturday, March 28 : QCAWC Trivia Night Sponsored by Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial has been postponed. All prepaid teams will be contacted and given the option to reschedule.

Humane education events:

All humane education events scheduled at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center and off-site have been canceled or postponed.

