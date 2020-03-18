Quad City Animal Welfare Center event postponements and cancellations

To maintain high standards of safety for their staff, volunteers, public, clients and the animals in their care — and to decrease the possibility of spreading COVID-19 — the Quad City Animal Welfare Center announced recent changes to its hours, services and upcoming events.
The following have been postponed, restructured and/or canceled:
QCAWC Walk-In Wellness Clinic:
- The QCAWC Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic will be closed through the end of March.
- The QCAWC Walk-In Wellness Clinic has been canceled for the next two weeks and will be reevaluated each day/week for reopening date. At this time, the shelter is hoping to reopen on Wednesday, April 1.
- QCAWC client spay/neuter surgical appointments scheduled through Tuesday, March 31 are being rescheduled.
Fundraising and volunteer events:
- Saturday, March 28: QCAWC Trivia Night Sponsored by Modern Woodman Fraternal Financial has been postponed. All prepaid teams will be contacted and given the option to reschedule.
- Wednesday, April 1: QCAWC New Volunteer Orientation and Training has been canceled. The next scheduled training will be held on Wednesday, May 6.
- Saturday, April 4: The QCAWC Kitten Shower has been postponed. A new date will be announced at a later time.
Humane education events:
- All humane education events scheduled at the QCAWC Adoption & Education Center and off-site have been canceled or postponed.
SouthPark Mall Adoption Center
- The SouthPark Mall Adoption Center is closed through the end of March.