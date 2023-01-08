Animals are near and dear to my heart, and I’ve devoted my life to trying to improve their lives. Betty White

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is honoring the life, work and legacy of a Hollywood great by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge!

A longtime animal advocate, actor Betty White passed away on December 31, 2021, just weeks before her 100th birthday. To celebrate her life and dedication to animal welfare, the #BettyWhiteChallenge virtual movement asks her fans and animal lovers to donate $5 or more to a local humane society.

In honor of Betty White’s 101st birthday on Tuesday, January 17, fans all across the world will be making a donation to their local animal human society, and you can participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center on their website here or via Facebook here. Additionally, scan the code below to donate:

(qcawc.org)

Donations may also be made in person at the following locations:

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center

724 2nd Ave. W., Milan

(309) 787-6830

QCAWC Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic

612 1st St. W., Milan

(309) 787-6830

QCAWC is a 501(C)3 non-profit humane society who has improved the lives of thousands of animals in our community by finding them forever homes and offering low-cost veterinary services. For more information, click here.

