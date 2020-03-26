Quad City Animal Welfare Center is offering flea and heartworm prevention by phone

This week, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center in Milan began selling flea and heartworm preventatives by phone at their Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic.

The products are for sale Monday through Thursday, and orders can be placed by calling 309-787-6830, ext. 26. If no one is able to answer the phone, those interested in placing an order are asked to leave a message. All calls made by 4 p.m. will be returned on the same business day in which they are received.

At this time, orders can only be paid by credit card. The shelter is currently not accepting cash payments.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will process each order and have it ready for pickup on the next business day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at their Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic located at 612 1st Street W. in Milan.

Orders will be alphabetized by last name and are available for pickup in the foyer.

Note: Dogs must be current on a heartworm test in order to purchase a heartworm preventative.

Flea and heartworm products and pricing:

More information about the Quad City Animal Welfare Center is available here.