If you’re looking for your holiday gift-giving to get more bang for your buck, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center has offered some options for charitable giving.

(qcawc.org)

QCAWC Holiday E-Cards

Send holiday e-cards here, and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center will benefit.

(qcawc.org)

Fill Their Stockings

The stockings are hung in the shelter and clinic with care in the hope that donations will soon be there. Stop by and help fill the Quad City Animal Welfare Center with items from wishlists here.

(qcawc.org)

The Gift of Giving

Donate directly to the the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, either for yourself or in honor of someone else. Charitable donations can be made here.

Since 1977, the Quad City Animal Welfare Center has operated as a shelter for homeless animals, offering a spay and neuter program and providing humane education. For more information, click here.