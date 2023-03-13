This St. Patrick’s Day, you can find a lovable lad or lass to bring you the luck of the Irish as a furever friend!

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center (QCAWC) is holding an ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ adoption special March 17-18. All adult animals will have reduced adoptions fee of just $13! Lucky days are ahead when you adopt a new furry family member from available animals here.

(Quad City Animal Welfare Center)

The QCAWC’s ‘It’s Your Lucky Day’ adoption special is Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center, located at 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan. For more information, click here.