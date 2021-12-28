Quad City Animal Welfare Center seeks volunteers

You can give the gift of time to a furry friend in need.

Officials at the Quad City Animal Welfare Center said they are in need of volunteers. Opportunities include animal enrichment, like walking dogs and spending time with cats, playing games and reading to the animals. Executive Director Patti McRae said that while the center is not the pet’s long-term home, it’s important the animals are treated that way.

The next volunteer training is January 5. To learn more or sign up to volunteer, click here or call (309) 787-6830.