The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will hold a low-cost mobile vaccine clinic September 7.

Cats must be in a carrier, and dogs must be on a leash. Carriers will be available for sale for $5.00 if you do not have one. The mobile vaccine clinic will be held Thursday, September 7, 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, located at 1216 W. 8th St., Davenport.

For a list of vaccines and preventative products for this mobile clinic, click here. Click here or call (309) 787-6830 for more information.