Law enforcement agencies across the area are hosting National Night Out events for family fun!

A national community-building campaign for healthy police-community partnerships, National Night Out events are happening across the country Tuesday, August 1, and here are events in the QCA you can bring out the whole family to enjoy:

Eldridge National Night Out, 5:00-9:00 p.m., Sheridan Meadows Park, Eldridge

Galesburg National Night Out, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Standish Park, Galesburg

Moline/East Moline National Night Out, 5:00-7:00 p.m., Ben Butterworth Parkway, 5121 Old River Drive, Moline

Muscatine National Night Out, 6:00-9:00 p.m., Taylor Park and Franklin School, Muscatine

Rock Island National Night Out, 6:00-8:30 p.m., Longview Park, Rock Island

Sterling National Night Out, 5:00-9:00 p.m., Central Parl (Grandon), Sterling

For more information on National Night Out events, click here.