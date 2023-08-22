Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (Illinois EPA) Director John J. Kim has announced that more than $571 million in water infrastructure loans will be provided to local governments and water districts for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Illinois EPA State Revolving Fund (SRF) Program provides low-interest loans to fund wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects. Over $53 million in loan forgiveness will be provided to recipients who meet the loan rules for either the Small Community Rate or Hardship Rate. Illinois EPA issued over $803 million in low-interest loans for water infrastructure in total for fiscal year 2023. Illinois provided nearly $54 million in funding for lead service line replacement over the last 12 months, in addition to the SRF loans.

Locally, several municipalities will receive funding, including:

The city of Mount Carroll in Carroll County will receive $626,048.18 in funding and $313,024.09 in principal forgiveness. The city will build a watermain along East State Street and Clay Street. The project will include all related appurtenances and restoration to make the project complete and operational. Completion of this project will improve water quality and increase water pressure throughout the distribution system, especially in the northwest corner of the city. It will correct issues of deterioration and numerous watermain breaks the city has experienced due to the aging water system.

The city of Savanna, also in Carroll County, will receive $1,500,000 in funding and $675,000 in principal forgiveness for a project that will allow the city to replace two deteriorated lift stations on Oakton Road and Wacker Road. Homes served by these lift stations are presently experiencing sewage backups. The Oakton Road lift station will be upgraded with two new pumps, while the Wacker Road lift station will be upgraded with two new pumps and will have a standby generator installed for emergency power.

The village of Milledgeville will receive $3,099,0100 in funding and $1,394,554.50 in principal forgiveness for work at the wastewater treatment plant, including replacing aging components, improving trickling filters and clarifiers, installing a dome on the final clarifier, constructing a waste sludge lift station, replacing motor controls and wiring in buildings and replacing the standby generator switch. The wastewater treatment plant processes are aging and deteriorating and these improvements will provide a reliable treatment system and maintain compliance with state and federal regulations.

In Henry County, the village of Atkinson received $1,491,154.89 in funding and $745,577.45 in loan forgiveness to install a watermain and other related appurtenances. This funding will help the village upgrade their water distribution system and continue to provide safe and reliable drinking water to customers.

In Knox County, the village of Pingree Grove received $51,000,000 and $5,000,000 in loan forgiveness to build a new wastewater treatment plant that will double the existing daily average flow while improving the treated effluent quality to meet phosphorous limits. The project includes building a new preliminary and primary treatment building and constructing a new influent pump station, along with other related construction and all appurtenances. The village will abandon the existing preliminary treatment building and demolish the existing chemical feed building. This expansion is designed to serve the expected growth of Pingree Grove over the next 20 years. The improvements will ensure the plant is compliant with current and future NPDES permit requirements while improving the operational reliability and flexibility of the entire plant.

Also in Knox County, the Galesburg Sanitary District will receive $25,824,950 in funding and $5,000,000 in loan forgiveness to build a flow measurements/plant water structure, four secondary clarifiers, a diversion structure, activated sludge tanks configured for biological nutrient removal, a chemical feed building, a blower building, a return activated sludge pump station, a scum pumping station, site utilities and piping, as well as the demolish of drying beds. This will help ensure reliability and regulatory compliance for the district.

The village of Henderson, also in Knox County, will receive $1,252,581.30 in funding and $626,290.65 in loan forgiveness to demolish an old, elevated water tank and replace it with a new 50,000-gallon elevated water tank.

The village of Williamsfield in Knox County will receive $1,643,986.16 in funding and $821,993.08 in loan forgiveness to replace a 7,200-gallon detention tank with a 30,000-gallon ground storage tank and install a new forced draft aerator. The existing equipment is outdated. The existing calcium carbonate unit will be replaced and modifications to the water treatment plant piping are anticipated. The old watermains along East Gale Street, Walnut, Locust and Mulberry are undersized, break frequently and are not able to meet the demands of the area. The village will install new watermain to address the issue, as well as construct a storage space with independent ventilation for the sodium hypochlorite tank.

The city of Carrollton in Mercer County will receive $3,125,500 in funding and $1,250,000 in loan forgiveness to construct an iron removal water treatment plant, including installation of two 4-cell pressure filters, two high-service pumps and feed systems with feed pumps. These systems will be installed in a new 40×70 pre-engineered building.

The village of Seaton in Mercer County will receive $1,225,338.08 in funding and $612,669.04 in loan forgiveness to remove a cast iron watermain and replace it with PVC to alleviate water loss and provide increased service pressure by creating system looping.

The city of Morrison in Whiteside County will receive $1,614,408.36 in funding and $807,204.18 in loan forgiveness to install about 4,923 lineal feet of watermain along IL Route 78, Hilltop Drive, Coralyn Drive and between Genesse Avenue and Prairie View Court.

The city of Rock Falls in Whiteside County will receive $1,382,307.50 in funding and $691,153.75 in loan forgiveness to install about 2,458 linear feet of watermain and all related appurtenances and restoration The city’s water system was originally constructed in 1885 and some of the existing watermains are over 100 years old. Replacing watermains will increase system pressure and reduce the amount of unaccounted-for water use.

“Clean water is a right—not a privilege. And here in Illinois, we are utilizing every resource at our disposal to ensure our communities have the modernized and safe water infrastructure they deserve,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Thanks to my administration’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, we’ve increased state funding for the Illinois EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Program and Public Water Supply Loan Program, providing low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, and drinking water projects, all while creating and supporting good-paying jobs. Here’s to a cleaner and more sustainable future for all Illinoisans, no matter their zip code.”

“The Illinois EPA’s robust State Revolving Fund allows us to provide communities with the essential funding needed to upgrade, repair, or replace aging water infrastructure,” said Director John J. Kim. “This funding represents clean drinking water for Illinois residents, technology to reduce environmental impacts from stormwater and wastewater, and the creation of good paying local jobs.”

Illinois EPA’s SRF includes two loan programs. The Water Pollution Control Loan Program (WPCLP) funds both wastewater and stormwater projects and the Public Water Supply Loan Program (PWSLP) funds drinking water projects. Both programs provide funding at an interest rate of 1.24% for State FY23. These programs receive federal capitalization funding annually, which is combined with state matching funds, interest earnings, repayment money and periodic bond sale proceeds to create the source of financing for these infrastructure projects. The state matching funds for State FY2020-2024 are being provided through Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan.

For more information about Illinois EPA’s SRF, click here.