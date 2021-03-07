Quad City Arts adds new talent to Visiting Artist Series

In late October 2020, Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series launched the Educational Resources project with content from 11 professional performing artists. A dozen new artists presenting a broad selection of music, dance, theater and visual arts are joining the project for a total of 21 artists and ensembles participating, a news release says.

Quad City Arts has enlisted these performers, including a North Carolina rapper and banjo player, a former NPR “Tiny Desk Concert” contestant, and an emerging Chicago dance studio, to create videos and documents to be shared with Quad City educators and students.

This project includes arts experiences and resources that students would otherwise not have access to, such as videos on building mobiles, an introduction to Celtic music, and a string quartet program celebrating the life and legacy of Madam C. J. Walker, the first female African-American self-made millionaire in America.

The roster of artists is:

Ailie Robertson, Scottish harpist and composer

Demeanor, rapper and banjoist

Ephraim Bugumba, singer-songwriter

Invoke, multi-string quartet

Jacob D’Eustachio, professional touring juggler

Jaerv, Swedish folk quintet

John Driskell Hopkins, singer-songwriter and musician with Zac Brown Band

PUBLIQuartet, string quartet

SchoolSculptures with Kevin Reese, visual art residency program

Skerryvore, Scottish folk/rock/pop band

South Chicago Dance Theatre, classical/contemporary dance company

Symbio, Swedish folk duo

Their contributions include brief demonstration videos, study guides, workshop-style videos, and more. Access to Educational Resources is free and open to teachers, parents, and other educators looking for supplementary arts materials and content.

This collection of resources stands in for in-person educational outreaches for fall 2020 and spring 2021, which is the 47th season of Quad City Arts’ Visiting Artist Series. The project will continue in future seasons as a complement to in-person residency activities for school and community audiences, as well as an opportunity to improve local students’ access to the performing arts.

The Educational Resources project gives the Quad City community access to high-quality performing arts content with added flexibility. Videos are captioned in both English and Spanish. The entire season of artists in residence is available, from musicians to actors, dancers to storytellers. Teachers, students, and parents can access performing artists’ resources on any device connected to the internet, anytime, anywhere. The content is only accessible through our gateway and will be available until June 1.

It just takes a few clicks to view and use the exclusive materials from these artists. First, sign up for access at https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html. Then log in to the Visiting Artist Series Educational Resources site. Select an artist to view the posted videos and documents. Click the link to watch the video or download the written materials.

For more information, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/vas-educational-resources.html.

Since 1974, the Visiting Artist Series has engaged Quad City residents of all ages in quality arts experiences with professional performing artists. Artists of various disciplines present demonstrations, workshops, and master classes at pre-K sites, elementary, intermediate, and high schools as well as college campuses and community organizations.

For more information visit www.quadcityarts.com/vas.