Quad City Arts is giving $140,000 in 2022 Arts Dollars grant awards to 18 organizations and 15 individual artists, 10 of whom are part of the first-ever Visual Artist Grant.

Since 1990, Quad City Arts has supported the local art community by awarding grants to local artists, non-profit organizations, and schools.



Quad City Arts has provided Arts Dollars grants in the area since 1979.

“Arts Dollars has been granting funds to artists and nonprofits in the Quad Cities region since 1979, thanks to our generous funding partners who believe in the power of the arts to enrich our communities,” the release says. “The funds awarded in the Project and Education categories are an investment in the arts across the six-county region served by Quad City Arts, activating nonprofits and artists who are engaging their community through projects in visual arts, theatre, music, film and more.”



The vision that Quad City Arts has in facilitating these grants is that individual artists and nonprofits of all sizes can accomplish projects in the QC and surrounding communities, and that those communities will see a long-lasting benefit from the completed projects, paying artists for their work in the process. Each year, artists and nonprofits apply for grants in one of three categories: Projects, Education, and Capacity-Building.



Capacity-Building grants are highly competitive and specially designed for arts-centered nonprofit organizations who are seeking support to expand their reach and impact through the arts in their community. This category was added in 2016 as Quad City Arts saw a need for small organizations to have access to funds to increase their capacity. Arts Dollars has funded important organizational infrastructure support like strategic planning, database solutions, temporary staff, and more.

This year, Quad City Arts received additional funding from a funder who wishes to remain anonymous to fund Visual Artist Grants. The purpose of these funds is to provide visual artists with the funding they need to focus on their craft. The artists in this cohort also have the unique opportunity to participate in masterclasses coordinated by Quad City Arts.



The new awards were recommended by a panel of community members who sifted through the nearly $130,000 (which doesn’t include the Visual Artist Grant requests) in proposals from across the region and approved by Quad City Arts Board of Directors. The grants include:

LULAC 5285

Parade/Fiesta celebration (Note: funds will pay artists involved).



ArtsBASICS

Courage & Identity: Sharing our stories and learning about others – a mural project encouraging students to engage with others and learn that we all have a story to tell.



Cambridge CUSD #227

School of Rock II – partnering with Lewis Knudsen and Aubrey Barnes to learn about songwriting and poetry, and culminating in a community theatre play.



Handicapped Development Center

Provide art activities to individuals with disabilities.



Hot Glass, Inc

Free glass blowing field trip for area high school students.



Lincoln-Irving and Willard Elementary

Share Music, not Illness – funds for COVID-safe musical instruments that can be easily disinfected.



Love Girls Magazine/QC Community Foundation

Media Arts camp at TMBC – girls will learn about journalism and publish a photo essay, and have hands on writing and podcast workshops.



Muscatine Art Center

Visiting Artist Summer Workshops.



Steam on Wheels

Technology to facilitate creation of digital art.



YouthHope

CRE8 STUDIOS programming.



Center for Active Seniors

Pottery studio for seniors.



Dreaming Tree Foundation dba Fresh Films

“I am Able” documentary screening and discussion series.



Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre

Production of “Remembering Buxton.”



German American Heritage Center

Blaudruck: The Art of German Blueprint – exhibition and workshops.



Living Proof Exhibit

A Visualization of Hope: an Exhibition of Art created by cancer survivors.



Moline Public Library

Opera Out of the Box – partnership with Opera Quad Cities to bring opera to Moline Public Library.



Playcrafters Barn Theatre

2022 Season of shows, featuring intentionally diverse and inclusive casting



Ridgewood Elementary

Outdoor instrument installation.



Aubrey Barnes

“It is good, it is written” poetry collection, reflecting on 2020.



Dania Green

Visual narrative of the women in her family.



Josh Graves

QC Collabs – completion of collaborative hip-hop album.



Madelyn Dorta-Shaummann

Duende: Quad Cities Documentary – behind-the-scenes lives of Quad Cities creatives.



Pamela Crouch

Dr. Cooper’s Guide to Cancer Care, or How I helped my mom beat this stupid disease four times – a 36-page book written from the perspective of a dog.

The individual artist awards go to Amber Williams, David Zahn, Dena Border, Gabriella Torres, Heidi Sallows, Joseph Lappie, Lori Roderick, Nathan Parr, Tommy Riefe and Lee McClain.

To learn more about Arts Dollars, click HERE.