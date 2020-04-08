Quad City Arts announces 43rd Annual High School Art Invitational winners

Quad City Arts announced the winners of the 43rd Annual High School Art Invitational via their Facebook and website today.
The nonprofit local arts agency presented $5,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.
This year’s exhibition, which has been moved to an online gallery due to COVID-19 concerns, features the Quad Cities’ most promising artists as they express themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography and film.
The awards are as follows:
Senior Scholarship sponsored by The Butterworth Foundation, Zimmerman Honda and Jane & Kevin Koski:
Liam Haskill, Rock Island High School
Senior Scholarship sponsored by Morency Family Foundation:
Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School
Best of Show sponsored by Carlo Centore:
Michael PK, Central DeWitt High School
Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence sponsored by The Deere Employees Credit Union:
Abigail Butcher, Kewanee High School
Emma Hubbard, Bettendorf High School
Olivia Hucke, Mercer County High School
Thomas Johnson, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy
Maggie Pope, Sherrard High School
Don Heggen Memorial Award for excellence in painting:
Kaylin Scott, Kewanee High School
The Creativity Award sponsored by Joel & Diane Franken:
LaDella Gallagher, Central High School/Creative Art Academy
Dr. Alexander and Norma Locascio Award for Imagination:
Austin Hall, Kewanee High School
“The Most Whimsical Award” sponsored by Charles White:
Yeuming Xu, Assumption High School
The Cutting Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions:
Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School
“Excellence in Clay” sponsored by Marilyn Davis:
Kyle Knedler, Pleasant Valley High School
Deborah Doehler Studio Award for Jewelry:
Kade Green, Pleasant Valley High School
Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit:
Cameron White, Davenport West High School
The Natural World Award sponsored by Ralph Iaccarino:
Daityn Duffy, Moline High School
The Life at Night Award sponsored by Life at Night Productions:
Nick Hendley, Davenport West High School
Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials:
Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School
Quad City Arts’ Staff Award:
Zakiya Bolar, Bettendorf High School
Hilltop Campus Village Award:
Aenish Porte, Davenport Central High School
Capturing the Essence of Water Award Sponsored by Judy Heath:
Noah Eis, Davenport West High School
Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphlims:
Lucas Teasdale, Bereskin Art Academy
Left Bank Art League Awards:
Lauryn Ginter, Central DeWitt High School
Jacqualyn Richardson, Mercer County High School
Schroeder, Davenport Central/Creative Art Academy
The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Awards:
Maggie Borota, Central DeWitt High School
Laila Haley, Sherrard High School
Ethan Kopplin, Rock Island High School
Daityn Duffy, Moline High School
Teacher’s Awards:
1st place: Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School
2nd place: Holly Secker-Brosman, Assumption High School
3rd place: Pat Bereskin, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy
The Quad City Arts High School Invitational Online Gallery is available for viewing here.