Quad City Arts announces 43rd Annual High School Art Invitational winners

Quad City Arts announced the winners of the 43rd Annual High School Art Invitational via their Facebook and website today.

The nonprofit local arts agency presented $5,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art.

This year’s exhibition, which has been moved to an online gallery due to COVID-19 concerns, features the Quad Cities’ most promising artists as they express themselves through paintings, drawings, sculpture, metals, ceramics, photography and film.

The awards are as follows:

Senior Scholarship sponsored by The Butterworth Foundation, Zimmerman Honda and Jane & Kevin Koski:

Liam Haskill, Rock Island High School

Senior Scholarship sponsored by Morency Family Foundation:

Lydia Bloome, Bettendorf High School

Best of Show sponsored by Carlo Centore:

Michael PK, Central DeWitt High School

Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence sponsored by The Deere Employees Credit Union:

Abigail Butcher, Kewanee High School

Emma Hubbard, Bettendorf High School

Olivia Hucke, Mercer County High School

Thomas Johnson, Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy

Maggie Pope, Sherrard High School

Don Heggen Memorial Award for excellence in painting:

Kaylin Scott, Kewanee High School

The Creativity Award sponsored by Joel & Diane Franken:

LaDella Gallagher, Central High School/Creative Art Academy

Dr. Alexander and Norma Locascio Award for Imagination:

Austin Hall, Kewanee High School

“The Most Whimsical Award” sponsored by Charles White:

Yeuming Xu, Assumption High School

The Cutting Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions:

Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School

“Excellence in Clay” sponsored by Marilyn Davis:

Kyle Knedler, Pleasant Valley High School

Deborah Doehler Studio Award for Jewelry:

Kade Green, Pleasant Valley High School



Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit:

Cameron White, Davenport West High School

The Natural World Award sponsored by Ralph Iaccarino:

Daityn Duffy, Moline High School

The Life at Night Award sponsored by Life at Night Productions:

Nick Hendley, Davenport West High School

Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials:

Laylon Baucom, Pleasant Valley High School

Quad City Arts’ Staff Award:

Zakiya Bolar, Bettendorf High School

Hilltop Campus Village Award:

Aenish Porte, Davenport Central High School

Capturing the Essence of Water Award Sponsored by Judy Heath:

Noah Eis, Davenport West High School

Awards for excellence in film sponsored by Dphlims:

Lucas Teasdale, Bereskin Art Academy

Left Bank Art League Awards:

Lauryn Ginter, Central DeWitt High School

Jacqualyn Richardson, Mercer County High School

Schroeder, Davenport Central/Creative Art Academy

The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Awards:

Maggie Borota, Central DeWitt High School

Laila Haley, Sherrard High School

Ethan Kopplin, Rock Island High School

Daityn Duffy, Moline High School

Teacher’s Awards:

1st place: Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School

2nd place: Holly Secker-Brosman, Assumption High School

3rd place: Pat Bereskin, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy

The Quad City Arts High School Invitational Online Gallery is available for viewing here.