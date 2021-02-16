Quad-City Arts announces open call for public-sculpture entries

Quad City Arts has announced an open call for entries for public sculpture to be considered for exhibition in the Quad Cities on a one-year lease.

Currently, Bettendorf, Rock Island and Moline participate in the program with their own selection committees who choose from the available sculptures for pieces that provide points of interest, inspire discussion and attract visitors to the community.

Quad-City Arts has facilitated the leasing and installation of public sculpture in the Quad Cities since 2002. All the sculptures are for sale and can be purchased by individuals, businesses, or cities for permanent installation at the end of each exhibition. Quad City Arts does not take a commission on sales of sculptures.

The public sculpture program provides artists with an opportunity to display and sell their work. Some artists even receive commissions based on the work shown. There is no entry fee for artists to submit and artists receive a $1,200 stipend for the lease of their work for a year. Hampton Cranes provides installation assistance to artists.

The link to the online sculpture gallery and the 2021 Call for Entries is on Quad City Arts’ website: https://www.quadcityarts.com/public-sculpture.html

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Quad City Arts Gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave. in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com