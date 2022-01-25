Quad City Arts announces visiting artists in public concerts next month

Pianist and composer Barron Ryan will be in the QC from Feb. 21 to 25. He offers a musical adventure that’s vintage yet fresh, historical yet hip, classic yet cool.

Quad City Arts has two exciting visiting artists coming to the area for public shows in February.

Classical crossover string trio Time For Three will conclude their three-day QC residency with a public concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at Bettendorf Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St., Bettendorf.

Time for Three has recently helped score the Netflix drama “Land,” the film marks the directorial debut of actress Robin Wright, who also stars in the movie. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students. Seating is limited to 150 tickets total. Tickets can be purchased through Quad City Arts at https://sforce.co/3r08Wt6.

Time For Three’s residency will be Feb. 15-17 and will serve six schools in the greater QC area.

On Saturday, Feb. 26, visiting artist and accomplished pianist/composer Barron Ryan will team up with his Steinway-sponsored father for a performance by Ryan & Ryan of their “Going Gershwin” program 7 p.m. at the Concert Hall at Geneseo High School, Geneseo, Ill.

General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students. Barron Ryan has recently been named by the Smithsonian Magazine as one of “Ten Innovators to Watch”. Tickets are available online at https://sforce.co/3tZDY6i.

Barron Ryan will visit the QC Feb. 21-25 and present to area schools, the DeWitt Community Library, Black Hawk College, and the Jackson Concert Series at Wesley United Methodist Church, Muscatine, among others.



These public concerts reflect hosting partnerships that allow Quad City Arts to reach a different audience, expanding on its outreach efforts in new venues. These partnerships are aimed at activating new spaces and reaching more people, according to a release Tueasday.



The rest of the spring Visiting Artist Series includes:

Classical ballet and hip-hop fusion dance company Hiplet Ballet Feb. 28-March 5.

High & Mighty Brass Band March 22-25.

Mexican folk/rock quintet Jarabe Mexicano April 4-8.

R&B and jazz group LP And The Vinyl April 25-29.

The series serves students and community members in Clinton, Scott, and Muscatine counties in Iowa, and Henry, Rock Island, and Mercer counties in Illinois. During the 2019-2020 season, when artists last visited the Quad Cities, more than 26,600 students participated in the program.

Quad City Arts serves a six-county region in Iowa and Illinois.

Experiences included drama workshops for high school students with an East Coast theatre ensemble, a technique discussion for junior high band students from a Toronto, Canada jazz ensemble, side-by-side concert performance with a Texas string quartet, hip-hop dance presentations on history and technique for elementary students— all arts experiences that students would otherwise not have access to, according to Quad City Arts.

For more information on free public events during the spring season of the Visiting Artist Series, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/events.

