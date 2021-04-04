Quad City Arts announces winners of 44th annual High School Art Invitational

Quad City Arts has announced the winners of the 44th Annual High School Art Invitational and presented $6,000 in cash prizes and scholarships to area high school students and teachers for excellence in fine art. The awards are:

Senior Scholarship sponsored by Morency Family Foundation and Quad City Arts’ board members: Sophia Utsinger, Bettendorf High School.

Senior Scholarship sponsored by Deere Employee Credit Union and Quad City Arts’ board members.: Jaide Logsdon, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy.

Best of Show sponsored by Butterworth Center/Deere Wiman House: Laurel Hynes, Davenport Central/Creative Art Academy.

Juror’s Choice Awards for artistic excellence: Kaden Green, Pleasant Valley High School.

Lexi Redmond, Pleasant Valley High School: Derek Coulter, Mercer County High School.

Quad City Arts’ Staff Student Award:: Lola Johannsen, Pleasant Valley High School.

Don Heggen Memorial Award for outstanding watercolor: Dana Cabrera, Assumption High School.

The Creativity Award sponsored by Joel & Diane Franken: Sophia Utsinger, Bettendorf High School.

Elaine & Larry Sneath Award for painting: Mya Diabira, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy.



“The Most Whimsical Award” sponsored by Charles White: Isabella Cuellar, Mercer County High School.

Living Lands & Waters Award for use of recycled materials: , 1st place: Simon Showalter, Mercer County High School, 2nd place: Bethany Witt, Central DeWitt High School

The Cutting-Edge Award sponsored by Cutting Edge Productions:

Alexsys Scheeper, Central Dewitt High School

Cassie Higgs, United Township High School

Madelyn Janke, Davenport West High School

Excellence in Clay sponsored by Marilyn Davis: Bailey Mattioli, Pleasant Valley High School.

Deborah Doehler Studio Award for jewelry/metal working: LaDella Gallagher, Davenport Central High School.



Excellence in Photography Award sponsored by Jack Wilhoit: Marissa Cope, Bettendorf High School.

Works made of Paper Awards sponsored by Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy:

1 st place: Molly Schroeder, Davenport Central/Creative Art Academy

2nd place: Jason Weng, Davenport Central/Creative Art Academy

3rd place: Olivia Hucke, Mercer County High School

place: Olivia Hucke, Mercer County High School 3rd Place: Avery Behnke, Pleasant Valley High School

The Natural World award sponsored by Ralph Iaccarino: Avery Conger, Davenport West High School.

The Life at Night Award for Beauty, sponsored by Life at Night Productions: Damian Nickell, Moline West High School.

Carlo Centore Award for Mastery of Technique:

Ethan Hancock, Davenport West High School

Lilly Meder, Davenport Central High School/Creative Arts Academy

Zimmerman Honda Award for Excellence:

Abigail Butcher, Kewanee High School

Olivia Koehler, Bettendorf High School

Hilltop Campus Village Award: Omina Jaugsah, Davenport Central High School.

Award for excellence in film sponsored by Dphilms: Riley Ellis, Rock Island High School.

The Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Award for woodworking: Madison Carlson, Pleasant Valley High School.

Left Bank Art League Awards: Malia Shinbori, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy.

Madison Carlson, Pleasant Valley High School: Alondra Gomez, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy.

The Rock Island Art Guild Members’ Awards:

Malia Shinbori, Bereskin Gallery and Art Academy

Kennedy Maombi, Rock Island High School

Kristina Snowdon, Mercer County High School

Eric Eastland, Bettendorf High School

Teacher’s Awards:

1st place: Cassie Dunlavey, Central DeWitt High School

2nd place: Alexandria Medenciy, Pleasant Valley High School

3rd place: Dave Schaeffer, Davenport West High School

Quad City Arts’ Staff Teacher Award: Lisa Stisser, Kewanee High School.

The exhibition is on view at the Rock Island Gallery, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday 10-5 and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, with extended hours on the final day: 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. April 29,

The full exhibition can be seen online as well: https://www.quadcityarts.com/hs-invitational.html

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. The Quad City Arts Center Gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave. in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com.