Now through March 2, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents “A Trip Back in Time” with Drew Morton’s digital drawings of airport runways, Peter Mauney’s time-lapse photographs of airplane arrivals and departures, and a selection of Mid-Century Modern artifacts on loan from Fred and Ethel’s 50s antiques, the Putnam Museum and Science Center and private collections.

“This series of airport runways emerged from a larger series called my ‘everydays’ where I created a piece of digital art every day for eight years,” Morton said in a news release. “It allowed me to fall into and explore different styles and techniques. For designing these images, I began by looking at airport runway maps and blended them with my not-so-secret love of mid-century design elements.” The digital drawings on display represent actual airport runways around the world.

Pete Mauney works in Tivoli, New York, where he lives with his photographer wife and two young children. He studied film at NYU before taking a break, eventually receiving his BA and then MFA in photography from Bard College. Always a night person, he has been photographing in the dark since his first serious roll of film. For this series, he camped out in select locations for hours at a time with his camera aperture open to capture the light emitted from airplanes and stars as they moved through the night sky.

Both artists’ works can be seen and purchased online: https://www.quadcityarts.com/art-at-the-airport.html.

Art at the Airport in The Quad City International airport gallery is across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. The gallery never closes. Visitors will pay just $1 for parking.

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com