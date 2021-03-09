Quad City Arts award over $84,000 to 25 local organizations

Quad City Arts announced the 25 local organizations awarded over $84,000 through the 2021 Arts Dollars grant.
Since 1979, Quad City Arts grants have been given to local artists and non-profit organizations to help enrich the quality of life through the arts.
More than $1.4 million has been awarded since 1990 alone.
Recipients of building grants are:
- Bix Beiderbecke Museum and World Archives
- German American Heritage Center
- Living Proof Exhibit
- Quad City Music Guild
- STEAM on Wheels
Recipients of education grants are:
Recipients of project grants are:
- Azubuike African American Council for the Arts
- Epilepsy Advocacy Network of Illinois & Iowa
- Eulenspiegel Puppet Theatre
- Freight House Farmers Market
- Gabi Torres
- Geneseo Public Library
- Joshua Graves
- LULAC 5285 Council
- NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative
- Playcrafters Barn Theatre
- Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico
- River Action, Inc.
- Scott Community College
- The Black Box Theatre/Fourth Wall Films
- The Project of the Quad Cities
- YouthHope
A full listing of organizations and projects details can be found here.
Arts Dollars funds are provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.