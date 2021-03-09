Quad City Arts award over $84,000 to 25 local organizations

Quad City Arts announced the 25 local organizations awarded over $84,000 through the 2021 Arts Dollars grant.

Since 1979, Quad City Arts grants have been given to local artists and non-profit organizations to help enrich the quality of life through the arts.

More than $1.4 million has been awarded since 1990 alone.

Recipients of building grants are:

Recipients of education grants are:

Recipients of project grants are:

A full listing of organizations and projects details can be found here.

Arts Dollars funds are provided by the Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council Agency, a state agency.