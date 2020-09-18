Quad City Arts celebrates 50 years

Quad City Arts has inspired individuals young and old to follow their dreams since 1970. This month, the organization celebrates fifty years of serving the Quad Cities.

One of those individuals is Fiona McGrath Nagle, who said the group led her to her career.

“It showed me that I could actually have a career in dance, and enjoy it, and make an impact on others,” she said.

McGrath Nagle is a former QC Metro Arts Dance Apprentice that now works in theatre, and said the arts can bring people together.

“It’s the feel good vibes of just seeing people perform, and being happy on stage,” she said. “You just feel like you’re closer together when you get to see the arts live.”

One club the group supports are the Quad Cities Wood Turners, who went virtual recently, with the help of new equipment from Quad City Arts.

“They have been tremendous partners with us since we’ve been around. We haven’t been around for fifty years, but we’ve been around for sixteen years and they’ve always been here to support us,” Bob Mattison, the club’s secretary said.

The new technology that allows the club to host classes via Zoom has helped the group reach people from Wisconsin, Oregon and Colorado alongside their regular club members.

“It’s really allowed us to expand and do much more,” Mattison said.

Expanding arts programs locally is exactly what Quad City Arts Executive Director Kevin Maynard is pushing for.

“Our goal will always be to enrich the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. The other impacts we hope to make are to provide an arts-rich experience for every Quad Citizen,” Maynard said.

