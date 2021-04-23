Quad City Arts Chalk Art Fest comes to Rock Island in June

Quad City Arts will present the fifth annual Chalk Art Fest from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.

The free, two-day street painting festival will bring together hundreds of local and regional artists who spend hours transforming the blank cement pavement into magnificent works of art, using only the medium of chalk.

Visitors strolling by can see the wonderful works of art, vote for their favorite and even do some chalk art of their own by taking part in the collaborative community piece.

More than $1,600 in cash prizes and giveaways will be awarded in various categories including people’s choice and youth category award.

The youth award gives students age 12-17 the opportunity to compete for a $100 cash prize and $200 in art supplies for their respective school.

There is no fee for artists to participate and they may register as an individual or as a team of up to four.

Live music, a variety of food and drink vendors and kids’ activities will be featured.

​​To ensure a safe and socially distanced event, all artist squares will be spaced six feet apart. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks.

Awards will be announced on stage at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

“Swag bags” will be awarded in various categories including Most Humorous, Most Creative Concept and Best New Artist.

COMMUNITY PIECE

The community can participate in creating chalk art by taking part in a collaborative community piece. For a $5 donation, interested participants are given a set of chalk to fill in a 2’ x 2’ portion of a larger image. When finished, the larger piece will become a complete work of art. Participants can keep their chalk, take it home and create a masterpiece on their own sidewalk.

REGISTRATION

Registration for the Chalk Art Fest is free to all artists, and includes a 48-count box of pastels, lunch vouchers for both days and a free t-shirt. Judging will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27.

Registration deadline is June 10.

For more information and upcoming event schedule or to register as an artist, visit https://www.quadcityarts.com/chalk-art-fest.

The event is sponsored by Morency Giving Fund, City of Rock Island, iHeart Media and Blick Art Materials