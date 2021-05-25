Quad City Arts Gallery features Xiao, Marcu artworks

“iNundATIONs,” paintings by Peter Xiao, and “Immigrants,” mixed media sculptures by Ioan Marcu, are on display now through June 18 at the Quad City Arts Gallery.

Peter Xiao presents a mixed body of work completed through the year of the pandemic. It comments on global and national realities through art historical parody, satire, and direct observation. He has been experimenting with painting on unstretched canvas and other surfaces and has moved beyond the rectangular confinement of traditional painting by extending some of his paintings onto the floor. Other paintings lay directly on the floor, to be viewed from above.

Marcu’s artwork

Ioan Marcu presents a group of sculptural pieces. Some of these pieces hang on the wall and others stand freely in the gallery. Marcu feels that he speaks for immigrants through his art, since he is an immigrant from Romania. He lives by the motto that ‘Immigrants may find it a challenge to express themselves in English, but art is a universal language.’ He uses real shoes in his artwork to symbolize the idea that the people have moved around the world. Marcu has woven oversized “hats” and figures from wildly colorful fibers to represent the diversity of people who have made the United States home.

All of the artwork can be viewed and purchased online at https://www.quadcityarts.com/rock-island-gallery.html

Quad City Arts is a nonprofit local arts agency dedicated to enriching the quality of life in the Quad City region through the arts. Support for art exhibitions is provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Quad City Arts Gallery is at 1715 2nd Ave. in the Arts and Entertainment District of Rock Island. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, contact Dawn Wohlford-Metallo at 309-793-1213, extension 108, or by email at dwmetallo@quadcityarts.com