Quad City Arts is looking to fill a couple key roles with the Rock Island-based nonprofit.

Applications are being sought for operations director and event coordinator for the massive Festival of Trees.

Hannah Morrell — who has been operations director since May 2018 — will be transitioning to an executive assistant role, so she is thankfully still with Quad City Arts, executive director Kevin Maynard said Thursday. “Hannah has been incredible in the operations director position and has helped us onboard multiple new platforms, including our new donor management platform,” he said.

Hannah Morrell

The executive assistant is a new position.

After less than a year, Kim Van Scyoc has resigned from the Festival of Trees position to pursue other endeavors. “She was wonderful to have in the office and at the helm of Festival of Trees, because of her incredible attitude and drive,” Maynard said.

The operations director (salary range of $47,000 to $52,000 a year) is responsible for the establishment, maintenance and administration of policies and procedures in all areas relating to human resources, financial, insurance, contracts, and facility management. This position works closely with management and employees.

Kim Van Scyoc has left after less than a year as the Festival of Trees administrator for Quad City Arts (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The Festival of Trees coordinator ($45,000 to $50,000 a year) is director for the 10-day annual event in November, the largest fundraiser of the year, working closely with management, employees, volunteers, and community members.

“We will keep the postings open until filled, but ideally, I would like to have someone hired in the next two to three weeks,” Maynard said.

For detailed job descriptions and how to apply, click HERE.