Quad City Arts’ High School Art Invitational moved to online gallery

Every spring artist from Quad City High Schools, and their teachers show off their work.

The exhibit is normally held at the Quad City Arts downtown Rock Island Gallery, but now because of the coronavirus pandemic organizers had to adjust how people could still view the students work.

It will now be available for the public through an online gallery, allowing students to show their work, and compete for more than $5,000 in scholarships and prizes.

Organizers say for many students this will be the first time they receive recognition for their creative talents.



“43 years, and this is the first time we’re doing it entirely digital,” says Kevin Maynard, Executive Director of Quad City Arts.

He says the organization have came up with creative ideas to still have students artwork displayed.

“At one point we were going to hang it, and we were going to photograph it. When that could no longer happen we asked the teachers to photograph their work, or have the students photograph their work to submit to us, and we made a digital gallery,” says Maynard.

Maynard says there was no way the event was going to be cancelled.



“In a time when the world is turning towards the arts for comfort, or an outlet, it felt wrong not to highlight the up and coming artist here in our community,” says Maynard.

Liam Haskill, is one of the gallery winners. He won a $1,000 scholarship for his work.

“I wasn’t expecting anything. I didn’t know there were scholarships available. So that was a nice humbling surprise,” says Haskill.

He says this would have been his first year attending the gallery.



“I’m so glad that Quad City Arts was able to format the gallery for everyone to see. Not only for my own piece, but for all the pieces of high school students. Because any amount of exposure especially during this time is great for an artist,” says Haskill.

This year Quad City Arts had submissions from 12 schools, 97 students, and 13 teachers.

You can view the artwork on the digital gallery.