Now through June 24, Quad City Arts is hosting an exhibit of encaustics by Cindy Lesperance, clay sculptures by Elizabeth Shriver and hand-painted textiles by Rachel Davis. The public is invited to attend the opening reception tonight from 7-9 p.m. at Quad City Arts Gallery, 1715 Second Avenue in Rock Island. The artists will be present during the reception and refreshments will be served.

‘Nature Song’ – Cindy Lesperance

‘Venus Flytrap’ – Elizabeth Shriver

‘Reply Requested (Are You OK?)’ – Rachel Davis

Cindy Lesperance, of Oakwood Hills, IL, draws from her love of color and texture to create emotional work. Using the encaustic medium and her signature drop technique to build thought-provoking textures, Lesperance has created a body of work inspired by life. Encaustic is a wax based paint composed of beeswax, resin and pigment that is kept molten on a heated palette. It’s applied to a surface and then reheated to fuse the paint. “Encaustic” comes from the Greek word “enkaiein”, meaning “to burn in”, which refers to the process of fusing the paint to the surface.

“I incorporate a process that I developed, of meticulously applying small droplets of wax, one-by-one to the surface of the painting and exploring the relationship of these drips to the spaces in between them.” The overall effect produces a tactile pattern that invites viewers to touch the work.



Elizabeth Shriver, of West Branch, IA, creates organic clay sculptures inspired by shapes found in nature. This body of work is an exploration of contrasts in the natural world, ranging from more open and inviting forms, like fragile shoots in spring, flowing sea creatures and opening flowers, to those that are protective, impermeable, or even repellent, like cacti, stones, hard shells, husks and seeds. “My organic sculptures are all formed in clay, which itself begins as a soft, malleable substance and after firing, feels as hard as stone,” says Shriver. “As a wonderfully versatile medium, clay is perfect for the creation of three-dimensional, lifelike forms.”



Rachel Davis, of Downers Grove, IL, specializes in hand-painted textile work that explores color, texture, shape and movement. Her work on display is guided by time Davis spent in the woods photographing and collecting specimens to be used in the creation of her art. Davis says, “I am inspired by seed pods, invertebrates, mosses, and lichens; it is these forms that I describe with dye, thread, and upcycled cloth.”

In addition to the Rock Island gallery, the artists’ works can be seen and purchased here.